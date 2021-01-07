Critical Review: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Banco Santander alerts:

This table compares Banco Santander and Friendly Hills Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 1.06 $7.30 billion $0.52 6.46 Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.45 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander -15.84% 7.31% 0.50% Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and Friendly Hills Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 2 5 0 2.50 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Banco Santander beats Friendly Hills Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; leasing, securitization, management of funds and portfolios, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, reinsurance, securities investment, sports, electricity production, IT, Internet, and financial advisory and other activities; and purchase and sale of vehicles. Further, the company offers asset management, private, mobile, and online banking services, as well as develops, invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties. It operates through a network of 11,952 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; and overdraft, automated teller machines, direct deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, business professional, automated clearing house, courier, sweep accounts, wire transfers, positive pay, payroll, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.