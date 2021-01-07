Critical Review: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Atlas alerts:

This table compares Atlas and Grupo TMM, S.A.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64% Grupo TMM, S.A.B. -14.24% -7.83% -4.48%

52.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Grupo TMM, S.A.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Grupo TMM, S.A.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.13 billion 2.36 $439.10 million $0.78 13.86 Grupo TMM, S.A.B. $76.69 million 0.23 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo TMM, S.A.B..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas and Grupo TMM, S.A.B., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 3 2 0 2.40 Grupo TMM, S.A.B. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Grupo TMM, S.A.B..

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo TMM, S.A.B. has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Grupo TMM, S.A.B. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Grupo TMM, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates through four segments: Specialized Maritime Transportation, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican and international waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services for ships; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 27 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.