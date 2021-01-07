Critical Comparison: WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) versus Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments $268.40 million 3.19 -$10.43 million $0.22 26.14 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wetouch Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Investments and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments -5.21% 12.32% 4.47% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree Investments and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments 1 4 2 0 2.14 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus price target of $3.86, indicating a potential downside of 32.90%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.