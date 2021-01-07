Critical Analysis: Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Esquire Financial and Banco Comercial Portugues, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esquire Financial presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Esquire Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Esquire Financial is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esquire Financial and Banco Comercial Portugues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million 3.28 $14.14 million $1.82 11.40 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Esquire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 24.72% 10.82% 1.50% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

