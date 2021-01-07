CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.03

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $185.03 and last traded at $185.03, with a volume of 15682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,250,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $112,187,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 159,481 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

