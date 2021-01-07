Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

