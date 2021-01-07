CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of CRH opened at $46.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

