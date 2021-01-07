Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Shares Down 6.7%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 478,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

