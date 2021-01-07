Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.