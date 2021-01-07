Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. 53,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

