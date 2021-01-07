Cred 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Cred has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Huobi, OKEx, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

