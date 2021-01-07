Craig Hallum Boosts Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target to $31.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLDR. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

