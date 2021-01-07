Cowen Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

