Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.80. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.52, for a total value of $3,419,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,754 shares of company stock valued at $55,083,276. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

