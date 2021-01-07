County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,190 shares of company stock valued at $988,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in County Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.