Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of COTY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Coty by 17.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Coty by 36.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,016,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 213,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 46.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,017,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 952,365 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

