COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.0542 on Top Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $30.81 million and $12.03 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00115415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00480123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00234157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053406 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

