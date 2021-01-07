Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

KOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. 5,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,235. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

