Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

