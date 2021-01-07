Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells $653,250.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares in the company, valued at $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CORT opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.