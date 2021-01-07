Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Convatec Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Convatec Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Convatec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.22 on Monday. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

