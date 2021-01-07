Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Up 6.6%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 496,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 411,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $412.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

