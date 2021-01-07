CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 12.8% Higher

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares traded up 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.68. 874,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 635,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.15). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 858,834 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

