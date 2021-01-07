ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

