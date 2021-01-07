ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Financial Contrast

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and S&T Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 3.02 $73.39 million $2.25 9.45 S&T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.95 $98.23 million $3.09 9.06

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ConnectOne Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ConnectOne Bancorp and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 S&T Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13% S&T Bancorp 7.60% 7.66% 0.99%

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats S&T Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of 16 banking offices in Bergen County, 5 banking offices in Union County, 2 banking offices in Morris County, 1 office Essex County, 1 office in Hudson County, 1 office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, 1 office in the borough of Manhattan, 1 office in Nassau County, and 1 office in Astoria, as well as 7 branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

