Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.