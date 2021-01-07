Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.