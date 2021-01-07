Comparing ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) & Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57% Gray Television 12.91% 18.71% 3.96%

Volatility and Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and Gray Television’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.90 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Gray Television $2.12 billion 0.83 $179.00 million $1.27 14.48

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, it is also involved in the video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios; and production of PowerNation programs and content. As of February 21, 2020, it owned and operated television stations in 93 television markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

