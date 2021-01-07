Comparing Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) & Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)

Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Pendrell alerts:

16.7% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Pendrell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pendrell and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pendrell $42.77 million 2.92 $19.06 million N/A N/A Research Frontiers $1.56 million 58.09 -$3.81 million N/A N/A

Pendrell has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pendrell and Research Frontiers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pendrell has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pendrell and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pendrell N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers -194.70% -38.78% -33.20%

Summary

Pendrell beats Research Frontiers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pendrell Company Profile

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels, and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pendrell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendrell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.