Comparing Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) & DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC)

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSys and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics -510.42% -749.14% -126.52%

5.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DiaSys and Bionano Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionano Genomics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bionano Genomics has a consensus target price of $1.44, suggesting a potential downside of 69.86%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaSys and Bionano Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $10.13 million 72.13 -$29.82 million ($1.90) -2.51

DiaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics.

Volatility & Risk

DiaSys has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionano Genomics has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

