Comparing BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) & (NYSE:VOLT)

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and (NYSE:VOLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BG Staffing and ‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.47 $13.25 million $1.67 7.95 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BG Staffing has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BG Staffing and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00 1 1 2 0 2.25

BG Staffing presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.88%.

Profitability

This table compares BG Staffing and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BG Staffing beats on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

