Comparing Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 3.74, indicating that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alithya Group and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93% Internap N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alithya Group and Internap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Internap.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Internap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.55 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -14.06 Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Internap beats Alithya Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

