Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCU. BidaskClub lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CCU stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

