Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.30 ($41.53).

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) alerts:

Shares of SGO stock opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.91 and a 200 day moving average of €35.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.