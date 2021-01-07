Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $8.00 at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYH. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NYSE CYH opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $6,454,977.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock valued at $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

