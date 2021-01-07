Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 2,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

