Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Sells $1,877,215.34 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

