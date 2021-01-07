Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.23

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.23 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 2899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

