Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. 1,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

