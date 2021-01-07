Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the year.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CMCO opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.