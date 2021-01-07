Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 83,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,062. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

