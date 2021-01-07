Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) vs. Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Critical Contrast

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Security Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 4.59 $194.45 million $2.68 14.99 Security Federal $46.03 million 1.91 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Banking System and Security Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 1 0 2.25 Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.36%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Security Federal.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94% Security Federal 14.69% 7.13% 0.68%

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Security Federal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, financial services, and trust and investment services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. The company operates approximately 150 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.