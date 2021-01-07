Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,198.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 26,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

