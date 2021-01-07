Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNC. BidaskClub downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter worth $65,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.