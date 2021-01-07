Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter.

COLL traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,931. The stock has a market cap of $740.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.