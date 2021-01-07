CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWBR. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. WBB Securities began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CohBar by 359.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

