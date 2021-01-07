CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 427.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

