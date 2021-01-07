Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 212,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.28 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234,105 shares of company stock valued at $82,057,946. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.