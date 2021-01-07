Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $8,857,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,637,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 583,351 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

