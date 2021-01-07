City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -545.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.