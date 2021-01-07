City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Shares Gap Down to $457.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $457.00, but opened at $440.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 18,812 shares.

The company has a market cap of £225.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 431.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 406.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

In other City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) news, insider Rian Dartnell purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $28,920,000.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

